Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, GA, 9 to 5 Entertainment isn't just a record label; it's a testament to second chances and hard work. Founded by Ricarda Battle, a.k.a Colleyon, our label stands as a beacon of hope for those who've faced adversity.

After a journey filled with mistakes and redemption, Colleyon founded 9 to 5 Entertainment to show that no dream is out of reach with determination.