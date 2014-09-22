Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, GA, 9 to 5 Entertainment isn't just a record label; it's a testament to second chances and hard work. Founded by Ricarda Battle, a.k.a Colleyon, our label stands as a beacon of hope for those who've faced adversity.
After a journey filled with mistakes and redemption, Colleyon founded 9 to 5 Entertainment to show that no dream is out of reach with determination.
At 9 to 5 Entertainment, we're on a mission to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication. Through our music, we share stories of resilience and triumph over adversity, creating a community of support and encouragement.
Join us as we prove that hard work and perseverance can transform lives.
Colleyon, aka Ricarda Battle, is an Atlanta-based rapper with a gritty, southern style inspired by Jeezy. His music reflects real-life experiences and carries a message of resilience and redemption. Currently working on his debut solo album, "Colleyon Coming!", he's already released singles like "She Fell in Love" and "Feel it in da air" featuring Minna.
Colleyon's journey began in middle school with the group Tre and evolved through life experiences, including a stint in prison where he earned his nickname. Now, he's focused on building his brand and signing artists with fair deals. Despite his success, Colleyon emphasizes the importance of hard work and avoiding pitfalls, advocating for pursuing music dreams while maintaining stability. Through his music and story, Colleyon aims to inspire others to learn from his mistakes and choose a positive path.
Available on all streaming platforms.
Introducing "She Fell In Love" by Colleyon, produced by Nature Boi of Bando Trax. This track blends melodic guitar plucks with a catchy UK drill-inspired beat. Exploring modern relationship dynamics, it delves into the theme of women chasing high-valued men but unexpectedly falling for beta males.
Contact Nikki Lawrence via Instagram @lifeinthesun.2024 or phone at 239-672-3692 for bookings and inquiries. Through his music and story, Colleyon aims to inspire others to learn from his mistakes and choose a positive path.
1787 Boulder Cove Lithonia GA 30058
